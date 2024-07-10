Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
