Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1816 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

