2 Escudos 1816 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1816 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34260 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

