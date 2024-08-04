Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1816 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1816 with mark S CJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34260 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1816 S CJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

