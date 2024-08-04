Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1816 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25132 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
