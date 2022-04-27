Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1816 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1816 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1816 "Type 1816-1833" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

