2 Maravedís 1816 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

