2 Maravedís 1816 "Type 1816-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
