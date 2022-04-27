4 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1812-1816" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1816 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition VF (7) F (5)