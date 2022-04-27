Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1812-1816" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1812-1816" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1812-1816" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1816 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Bertolami - June 18, 2015
Seller Bertolami
Date June 18, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

