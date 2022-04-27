Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1812-1816" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1816 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
