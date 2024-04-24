Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34272 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 1, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
