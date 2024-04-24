Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1816 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1816 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1816 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1816 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34272 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Heritage - April 1, 2021
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Heritage - April 1, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 1, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1816 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
