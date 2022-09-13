Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1813-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1816 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 112. Bidding took place January 23, 2018.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
