Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1813-1817" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1813-1817" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Maravedís 1816 J "Type 1813-1817" - Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1816 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 112. Bidding took place January 23, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 J at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1816 J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

