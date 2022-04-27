8 Maravedís 1816 "Type 1815-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 224 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6) F (4)