Spain
Period:
1746-1939
1746-1939
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Joseph Bonaparte
1808-1813
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Provisional Government
1868-1874
Amadeo I
1871-1873
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
II Republic
1931-1939
Coins of Spain 1793
Gold coins
2 Escudos 1793 M MF
Average price
410 $
Sales
1
248
2 Escudos 1793 S CN
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
36
2 Escudos 1793 M M
Average price
710 $
Sales
0
6
1 Escudo 1793 M MF
Average price
240 $
Sales
0
169
1/2 Escudo 1793 M MF
Average price
550 $
Sales
0
52
Silver coins
8 Reales 1793 S CN
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
20
4 Reales 1793 M MF
Average price
160 $
Sales
1
47
2 Reales 1793 M MF
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
33
2 Reales 1793 S CN
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
21
1 Real 1793 M MF
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
21
1 Real 1793 S CN
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
10
1/2 Real 1793 M MF
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
35
1/2 Real 1793 S CN
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
13
Copper coins
8 Maravedís 1793
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
9
4 Maravedís 1793
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
5
2 Maravedís 1793
Average price
15 $
Sales
0
6
1 Maravedí 1793
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
59
