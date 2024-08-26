Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1793

Gold coins

Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 M MF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 M MF
2 Escudos 1793 M MF
Average price 410 $
Sales
1 248
Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 S CN
Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 S CN
2 Escudos 1793 S CN
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 M M
Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 M M
2 Escudos 1793 M M
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Escudo 1793 M MF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1793 M MF
1 Escudo 1793 M MF
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 169
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1793 M MF
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1793 M MF
1/2 Escudo 1793 M MF
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 52

Silver coins

Obverse 8 Reales 1793 S CN
Reverse 8 Reales 1793 S CN
8 Reales 1793 S CN
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 4 Reales 1793 M MF
Reverse 4 Reales 1793 M MF
4 Reales 1793 M MF
Average price 160 $
Sales
1 47
Obverse 2 Reales 1793 M MF
Reverse 2 Reales 1793 M MF
2 Reales 1793 M MF
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 2 Reales 1793 S CN
Reverse 2 Reales 1793 S CN
2 Reales 1793 S CN
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Real 1793 M MF
Reverse 1 Real 1793 M MF
1 Real 1793 M MF
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1 Real 1793 S CN
Reverse 1 Real 1793 S CN
1 Real 1793 S CN
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1/2 Real 1793 M MF
Reverse 1/2 Real 1793 M MF
1/2 Real 1793 M MF
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 1/2 Real 1793 S CN
Reverse 1/2 Real 1793 S CN
1/2 Real 1793 S CN
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 13

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1793
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1793
8 Maravedís 1793
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1793
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1793
4 Maravedís 1793
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1793
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1793
2 Maravedís 1793
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Maravedí 1793
Reverse 1 Maravedí 1793
1 Maravedí 1793
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 59
