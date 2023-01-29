Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1793 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1793 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1793 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 13, 2022
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Heritage - April 24, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 1 Real 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

