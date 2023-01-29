1 Real 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1793 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

