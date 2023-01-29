Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1793 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date April 24, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
