Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
