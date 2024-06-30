2 Reales 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (5) VF (23) F (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Cayón (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (3)