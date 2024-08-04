Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1793 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 311 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
