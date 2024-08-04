Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1793 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (78)
  • Cayón (17)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (25)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Monedalia.es (6)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (4)
  • Numisor (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (38)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (17)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 311 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M MF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1793 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search