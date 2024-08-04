Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1793 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1303 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 675. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 2200 NOK
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
