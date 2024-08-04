1 Escudo 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1793 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1303 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 675. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (8) XF (17) VF (126) F (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) VF25 (1) F15 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (60)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)

Cayón (13)

CNG (2)

Eeckhout (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (15)

ibercoin (7)

Jesús Vico (4)

Katz (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (21)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (7)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (2)