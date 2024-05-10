1 Maravedí 1793 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1793 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (17) VF (34) F (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (19)

Cayón (18)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (2)