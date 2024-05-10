Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1793 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1793 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 4, 2013.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
123
