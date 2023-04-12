Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1793 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1793 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1793 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1793 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1793 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1793 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1793 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1793 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1793 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1793 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1793 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1793 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1793 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1793 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search