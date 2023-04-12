Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1793 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1793 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search