4 Maravedís 1793 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1793 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition VF (3) F (2)