8 Reales 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1793 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (15) F (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)