Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Reales 1793 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Reales 1793 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1793 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Heritage - August 13, 2020
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Heritage - August 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - June 4, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date June 4, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1793 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search