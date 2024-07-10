Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
