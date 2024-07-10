Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1793 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Real 1793 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0444 oz) 1,3804 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
