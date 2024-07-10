1/2 Real 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 541 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

