1/2 Real 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1793 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (4)
- CNG (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
