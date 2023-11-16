1/2 Real 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1793 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 888 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 500. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (5) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)