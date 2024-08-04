Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1793 M M (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1793 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M M at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
XF
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 M M at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2011
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

