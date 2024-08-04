Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1793 M M (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1793 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
546 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
