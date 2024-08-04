2 Escudos 1793 M M (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1793 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5)