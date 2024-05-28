Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Real 1793 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Real 1793 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1793 M MF at auction Spink - November 30, 2005
Seller Spink
Date November 30, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

