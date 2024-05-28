1 Real 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (5) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)