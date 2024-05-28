Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place November 30, 2005.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
