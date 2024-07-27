Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Reales 1793 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Reales 1793 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1793 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34242 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 625. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1793 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
