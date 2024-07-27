Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1793 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34242 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 625. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (3)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Katz (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search