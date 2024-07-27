2 Reales 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1793 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34242 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 625. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (12) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)