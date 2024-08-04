2 Escudos 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1793 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

