2 Escudos 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1793 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 321 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
