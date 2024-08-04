Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1793 S CN (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1793 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1793 S CN - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1793 with mark S CN. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 321 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Schulman - May 14, 2016
Seller Schulman
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1793 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
