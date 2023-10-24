Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1793 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1793 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 156. Bidding took place February 23, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
