Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1793 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1793 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Maravedís 1793 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1793 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 156. Bidding took place February 23, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1793 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1793 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1793 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1793 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1793 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1793 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
