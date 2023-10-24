2 Maravedís 1793 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1793 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 156. Bidding took place February 23, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (2)