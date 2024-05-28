4 Reales 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21394 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (14) VF (22) F (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF25 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (6)

ibercoin (5)

Inasta (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (8)

Spink (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Varesi (1)