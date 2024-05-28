Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Reales 1793 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Reales 1793 M MF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21394 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction ibercoin - April 7, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date April 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Spink - January 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Spink - September 25, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1793 M MF at auction Künker - March 12, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
