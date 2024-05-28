Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1793 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1793 with mark M MF. This silver coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21394 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (5)
- Inasta (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
