United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1694

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1694
Reverse Five guineas 1694
Five guineas 1694
Average price 26000 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Five guineas 1694
Reverse Five guineas 1694
Five guineas 1694 Elephant and castle
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Two guinea 1694
Reverse Two guinea 1694
Two guinea 1694
Average price 13000 $
Sales
1 36
Obverse Two guinea 1694
Reverse Two guinea 1694
Two guinea 1694 Elephant and castle
Average price 9800 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Guinea 1694
Reverse Guinea 1694
Guinea 1694
Average price 2900 $
Sales
1 46
Obverse Guinea 1694
Reverse Guinea 1694
Guinea 1694 Elephant and castle
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Half Guinea 1694 Second busts
Reverse Half Guinea 1694 Second busts
Half Guinea 1694 Second busts
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 11

Silver coins

Obverse Sixpence 1694
Reverse Sixpence 1694
Sixpence 1694
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1694 First busts
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1694 First busts
Fourpence (Groat) 1694 First busts
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1694 Second busts
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1694 Second busts
Fourpence (Groat) 1694 Second busts
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1694 Second busts
Reverse Threepence 1694 Second busts
Threepence 1694 Second busts
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1694
Reverse Twopence 1694
Twopence 1694
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Penny 1694
Reverse Penny 1694
Penny 1694
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 10

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1694
Reverse Halfpenny 1694
Halfpenny 1694
Average price 310 $
Sales
2 136
Obverse Farthing 1694
Reverse Farthing 1694
Farthing 1694
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 95
Obverse Farthing 1694
Reverse Farthing 1694
Farthing 1694 Silver
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 32
