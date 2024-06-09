Threepence 1694 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1694 "Second busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 4322 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 546. Bidding took place September 22, 2013.

Сondition No grade (1) Service NGC (1)