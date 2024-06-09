United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Threepence 1694 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1694 "Second busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 4322 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 546. Bidding took place September 22, 2013.
Сondition
