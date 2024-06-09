flag
Threepence 1694 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Threepence 1694 "Second busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Threepence 1694 "Second busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1694 "Second busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 4322 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 546. Bidding took place September 22, 2013.

United Kingdom Threepence 1694 "Second busts" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1694 "Second busts" at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
United Kingdom Threepence 1694 "Second busts" at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1694 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

