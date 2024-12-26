United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1694 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 42,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2977 $
Price in auction currency 2630 CHF
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
36252 $
Price in auction currency 27000 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
