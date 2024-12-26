flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Two guinea 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Two guinea 1694 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Two guinea 1694 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1694 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 42,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Künker (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • UBS (2)
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2977 $
Price in auction currency 2630 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
36252 $
Price in auction currency 27000 GBP
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 27, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Spink - November 26, 2017
Seller Spink
Date November 26, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1694 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rönesans Salzgitter GmbH
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access