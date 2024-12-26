United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,18 g
- Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2449 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1158 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
