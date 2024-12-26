flag
Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,18 g
  • Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts". This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2449 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1158 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 28, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction CNG - January 8, 2014
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1694 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

