Farthing 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1694 . This copper coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (5) XF (8) VF (56) F (6) VG (1) G (1) FR (1) PO (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (10) Service NGC (10) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

CHS Basel Numismatics (4)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Inasta (1)

Katz (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (3)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Russiancoin (7)

Schulman (1)

Spink (15)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (21)

Stephen Album (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)