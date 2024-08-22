United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1694 . This copper coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (15)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (21)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
821 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
