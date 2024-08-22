flag
Farthing 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Farthing 1694 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Farthing 1694 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1694 . This copper coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
821 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

