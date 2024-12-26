Five guineas 1694. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1694 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (5) XF (2) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5)