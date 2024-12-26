United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1694. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1694 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
61218 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
37912 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
