Five guineas 1694. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1694 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Five guineas 1694 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1694 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1692 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Galleria Auctions Tokyo (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Galleria Auctions Tokyo - September 7, 2024
Seller Galleria Auctions Tokyo
Date September 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
61218 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
37912 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
Seller Spink
Date May 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

