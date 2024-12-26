United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Two guinea 1694. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 16,77 g
- Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Two guinea
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1694 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
18922 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
