Two guinea 1694. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Two guinea 1694 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Two guinea 1694 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 16,77 g
  • Pure gold (0,4944 oz) 15,3781 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Two guinea
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two guinea 1694 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
5500 $
Price in auction currency 5500 USD
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
18922 $
Price in auction currency 17000 CHF
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 12, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two guinea 1694 at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Two guinea 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

