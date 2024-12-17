Halfpenny 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1694 . This copper coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

