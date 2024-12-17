flag
Halfpenny 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1694 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Halfpenny 1694 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1694 . This copper coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction CoinsNB - October 19, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction St James's - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1694 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition VF25 NGC
To auction

For the sale of Halfpenny 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

