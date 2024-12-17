United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1694 . This copper coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
