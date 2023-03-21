flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1694. Silver (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Farthing 1694 Silver - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Farthing 1694 Silver - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1694 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1889 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 1, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 30, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2013
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction CNG - May 22, 2013
Seller CNG
Date May 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1694 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1694 All English coins English silver coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access