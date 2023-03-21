United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1694. Silver (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1694 . Silver. This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1889 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1053 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
