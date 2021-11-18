Penny 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1694 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 33642 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 499. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

