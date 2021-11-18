Penny 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1694 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 33642 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 499. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1694 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1694 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1694 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1694 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1694 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1694 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1694 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1694 at auction CNG - August 3, 2011
Seller CNG
Date August 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1694 at auction Goldberg - September 26, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date September 26, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1694 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

