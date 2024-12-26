flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Five guineas 1694 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Five guineas 1694 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1694 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (4)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
25039 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
26000 $
Price in auction currency 26000 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction St James’s - October 5, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Nihon - December 13, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Spink - June 25, 2019
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction CNG - May 29, 2019
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
United Kingdom Five guineas 1694 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1694 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access