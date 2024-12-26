United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1694 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
25039 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
26000 $
Price in auction currency 26000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
