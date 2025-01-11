flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1694 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1694 "Second busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1462 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 700. Bidding took place November 21, 2023.

