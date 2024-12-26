Guinea 1694. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1694 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition VF (2) F (1) VG (1) FR (2)