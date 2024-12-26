United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1694. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1694 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
5581 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
1598 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search