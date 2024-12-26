flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1694. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1694 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1694 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1694 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
5581 $
Price in auction currency 5000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
1598 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition VG
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

