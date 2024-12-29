flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Gold coins Guinea of William III and Mary II - United Kingdom

Guinea 1689-1694

1689 2 621689 Elephant and castle 1 421690 0 161690 Elephant and castle 0 21691 0 151691 Elephant and castle 0 151692 0 151692 Elephant 0 71692 Elephant and castle 0 11693 0 91693 Elephant 0 31693 Elephant and castle 0 01694 1 461694 Elephant and castle 0 6
