Guinea 1692. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Guinea 1692 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1692 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1692 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place November 25, 2004.

United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1692 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

