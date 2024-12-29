flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1692

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1692
Reverse Five guineas 1692
Five guineas 1692
Average price 54000 $
Sales
1 84
Obverse Five guineas 1692
Reverse Five guineas 1692
Five guineas 1692 Elephant and castle
Average price 49000 $
Sales
1 41
Obverse Guinea 1692
Reverse Guinea 1692
Guinea 1692
Average price 4800 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Guinea 1692
Reverse Guinea 1692
Guinea 1692 Elephant
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Guinea 1692
Reverse Guinea 1692
Guinea 1692 Elephant and castle
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Half Guinea 1692 Second busts
Reverse Half Guinea 1692 Second busts
Half Guinea 1692 Second busts
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Half Guinea 1692 Second busts
Reverse Half Guinea 1692 Second busts
Half Guinea 1692 Second busts Elephant and castle
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Half Guinea 1692 Second busts
Reverse Half Guinea 1692 Second busts
Half Guinea 1692 Second busts Elephant
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 2

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1692
Reverse Crown 1692
Crown 1692
Average price 4500 $
Sales
0 197
Obverse Halfcrown 1692
Reverse Halfcrown 1692
Halfcrown 1692
Average price 570 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse Shilling 1692
Reverse Shilling 1692
Shilling 1692
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1692 Second busts
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1692 Second busts
Fourpence (Groat) 1692 Second busts
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1692 Second busts
Reverse Threepence 1692 Second busts
Threepence 1692 Second busts
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Twopence 1692
Reverse Twopence 1692
Twopence 1692
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1692
Reverse Penny 1692
Penny 1692
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 1

Lead coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1692 Cuirassed bust
Reverse Halfpenny 1692 Cuirassed bust
Halfpenny 1692 Cuirassed bust
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 12
