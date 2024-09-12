Threepence 1692 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1692 "Second busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 3297 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place September 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)