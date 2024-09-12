flag
Threepence 1692 "Second busts" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Threepence 1692 "Second busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Threepence 1692 "Second busts" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0446 oz) 1,3875 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1692 "Second busts". This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 3297 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place September 28, 2016.

United Kingdom Threepence 1692 "Second busts" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1692 "Second busts" at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of Threepence 1692 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

