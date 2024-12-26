flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". Elephant (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant

Obverse Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" Elephant - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,18 g
  • Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 26, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
2810 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1692 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 29, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access