United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". Elephant (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,18 g
- Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". Elephant. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 26, 2006.
