Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (3) VF (4) F (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)