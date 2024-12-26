flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,18 g
  • Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1475 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1383 $
Price in auction currency 1140 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Spink - March 23, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 23, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 3, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

For the sale of Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

