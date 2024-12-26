United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,18 g
- Pure gold (0,1232 oz) 3,8331 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1692 "Second busts". Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 11,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2015.
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1475 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1383 $
Price in auction currency 1140 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
