Shilling 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1692 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1692 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
