Period: 1660-1837

Shilling 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Shilling 1692 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Shilling 1692 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1692 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • CNG (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (11)
  • Downies (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (8)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction Spink - March 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 10, 2020
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 10, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1692 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
