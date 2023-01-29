Shilling 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1692 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2008.

