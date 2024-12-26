flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1692. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1692 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Five guineas 1692 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1692 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 20418 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
27893 $
Price in auction currency 22000 GBP
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Spink - January 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Stack's - April 4, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date April 4, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Stack's - August 2, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 2, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
