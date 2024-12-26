Five guineas 1692. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1692 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 20418 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (12) XF (5) VF (13) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (17) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Chaponnière (1)

DNW (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (7)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Künker (3)

Leu (1)

London Coins (4)

Morton & Eden (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (6)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

V. GADOURY (1)