United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837
Five guineas 1692. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1692 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 20418 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260,000. Bidding took place January 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
27893 $
Price in auction currency 22000 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
