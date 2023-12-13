Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 31100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF45 (5) Service NGC (6)