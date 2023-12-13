United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 31100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
