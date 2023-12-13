flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 31100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1692 "Cuirassed bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

