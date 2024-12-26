Guinea 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1692 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 32274 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

