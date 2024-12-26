United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1692 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 32274 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1692 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
