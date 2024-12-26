flag
Guinea 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Guinea 1692 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1692 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1692 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 32274 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
8400 $
Price in auction currency 8400 USD
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Goldberg - May 26, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 26, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1692 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
