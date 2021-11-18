flag
Penny 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Penny 1692 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Penny 1692 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1692 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 7617 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 80. Bidding took place November 18, 2021.

United Kingdom Penny 1692 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
