United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1692
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1692 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41029 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five guineas 1692 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
