flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Five guineas 1692 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Five guineas 1692 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1692
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1692 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (10)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (12)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
73978 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41029 $
Price in auction currency 38000 EUR
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five guineas 1692 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1692 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1692 All English coins English gold coins English coins Five guineas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access