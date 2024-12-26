Five guineas 1692 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1692 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 30170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (24) XF (26) VF (12) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (6) AU53 (4) AU50 (3) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (45) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (6)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (1)

DNW (3)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (11)

Hess Divo (2)

Künker (6)

Leu (2)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (10)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (12)

UBS (1)